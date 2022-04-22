Forward Operating Location Curaçao welcomes the addition of a Royal Netherlands Air Force MQ-9

The Royal Netherlands Air Force in conjunction with the 429th Expeditionary Operations Squadron (429th EOS) deployed aircraft, personnel, and support equipment to forward operating location Curaçao, 22 April, 2022. This deployment enabled their pilots the opportunity to maximize training with an unencumbered airspace. The 429th EOS was a key part of mission success by providing facilities, logistic support, and mutual aid to bring the first MQ-9s into country. (United States Air Force Photo by: Capt. Peter Williams)

