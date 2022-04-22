Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward Operating Location Curaçao welcomes the additions of a Royal Netherlands Air Force MQ-9 [Image 2 of 3]

    Forward Operating Location Curaçao welcomes the additions of a Royal Netherlands Air Force MQ-9

    CURAçAO

    04.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    The Royal Netherlands Air Force in conjunction with the 429th Expeditionary Operations Squadron (429th EOS) deployed aircraft, personnel, and support equipment to forward operating location Curaçao, 22 April, 2022. This deployment enabled their pilots the opportunity to maximize training with an unencumbered airspace. The 429th EOS was a key part of mission success by providing facilities, logistic support, and mutual aid to bring the first MQ-9s into country. (United States Air Force Photo by: Capt. Peter Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward Operating Location Curaçao welcomes the additions of a Royal Netherlands Air Force MQ-9 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

