Forward Operation Location Curaçao welcomes the addition of a Royal Netherlands Air Force MQ-9

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Col. Cory Christoffer, Commander 474th Air Expeditionary Group, Royal Netherlands Air Force Luitenant-Kolonel B.A. Boudewijn Roddenhof, Commandant 306 Squadron and U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Donald Morris, Commander 429th Expeditionary Operations Squadron pose for a photo in front of a Netherlands Air Force MQ-9 at forward operating location Curaçao, 22 April, 2022. The Royal Netherlands Air Force in conjunction with the 429th Expeditionary Operations Squadron (429th EOS) deployed aircraft, personnel, and support equipment. This deployment enabled their pilots the opportunity to maximize training with an unencumbered airspace. The 429th EOS was a key part of mission success by providing facilities, logistic support, and mutual aid to bring the first MQ-9s into country. (United States Air Force Photo by: Capt. Peter Williams)

