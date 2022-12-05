375th CES teams with MidAmerica Fire Department for training

Members from the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and MidAmerica Fire Department put out a controlled fire on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 12, 2022. This training is required to be completed by each firefighter to be certified by the Federal Aviation Agency to perform duties on flightlines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

