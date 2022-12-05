Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    375th CES teams with MidAmerica Fire Department for training [Image 7 of 7]

    375th CES teams with MidAmerica Fire Department for training

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and MidAmerica Fire Department put out a controlled fire on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 12, 2022. This training is required to be completed by each firefighter to be certified by the Federal Aviation Agency to perform duties on flightlines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

