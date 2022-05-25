Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with Bravo Company conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills. [Image 10 of 10]

    Marines with Bravo Company conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Lance Cpl. Joan CastañosFelix, a Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania native and a marcher with 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, conducts fire team training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, May 25, 2022.


    “The importance of infantry skills is so that we can get all the Marines prepared for the fleet ,” said Castanosfelix. “Because it is our job to give the fleet a ready Marine who is ready to fight.”

    The Marines conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills utilizing the AT-4 light anti-armor weapon, M203 grenade launcher, M72 light anti-armor weapon, and M16A4 rifle.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 14:41
    Photo ID: 7240612
    VIRIN: 220525-M-KC226-467
    Resolution: 1542x1080
    Size: 289.23 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Marines with Bravo Company conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills. [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS

    8th & I
    MBW

