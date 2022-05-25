Marines with Bravo Company conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills.

Lance Cpl. Joan CastañosFelix, a Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania native and a marcher with 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, conducts fire team training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, May 25, 2022.





“The importance of infantry skills is so that we can get all the Marines prepared for the fleet ,” said Castanosfelix. “Because it is our job to give the fleet a ready Marine who is ready to fight.”



The Marines conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills utilizing the AT-4 light anti-armor weapon, M203 grenade launcher, M72 light anti-armor weapon, and M16A4 rifle.

