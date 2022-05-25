Marines with Bravo Company conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills.

Marines with first platoon, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, conduct infantry training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., May 25, 2022. The Marines conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills utilizing the AT-4 light anti-armor weapon, M203 grenade launcher, M72 light anti-armor weapon, and M16A4 rifle.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

