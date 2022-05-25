Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with Bravo Company conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills. [Image 7 of 10]

    Marines with Bravo Company conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Corporal Luke W. Johnson, rifleman, first platoon, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, prepares to shoot an AT-4 light anti-armor weapon during infantry training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA., May 25, 2022. The Marines conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills utilizing the AT-4, M203 grenade launcher, M72 light anti-armor weapon, and M16A4 rifle. (U.S. Marine photo by Cpl. Mark Morales)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 14:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Marines with Bravo Company conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills. [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th & I
    MBW

