Corporal Luke W. Johnson, rifleman, first platoon, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, prepares to shoot an AT-4 light anti-armor weapon during infantry training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA., May 25, 2022. The Marines conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills utilizing the AT-4, M203 grenade launcher, M72 light anti-armor weapon, and M16A4 rifle. (U.S. Marine photo by Cpl. Mark Morales)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 14:41
|Photo ID:
|7240609
|VIRIN:
|220525-M-KC226-428
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with Bravo Company conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills. [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
