Marines with Bravo Company conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills.

Corporal Luke W. Johnson, rifleman, first platoon, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, prepares to shoot an AT-4 light anti-armor weapon during infantry training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA., May 25, 2022. The Marines conducted an air insert via MV-22 Ospreys and honed weapons-handling skills during battle drills utilizing the AT-4, M203 grenade launcher, M72 light anti-armor weapon, and M16A4 rifle. (U.S. Marine photo by Cpl. Mark Morales)

Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US