106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop

New York Air National Guard Airmen of the 106th Rescue Wing prepare to launch HC-130J Combat King search and reascue aircraft call sign Air Force Rescue 85879 on a mission to drop medical supplies to a sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean, from Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York on May 20, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. William Hall)

