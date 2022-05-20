New York Air National Guard Airmen of the 106th Rescue Wing prepare to launch HC-130J Combat King search and reascue aircraft call sign Air Force Rescue 85879 on a mission to drop medical supplies to a sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean, from Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York on May 20, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. William Hall)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 13:16
|Photo ID:
|7240324
|VIRIN:
|220520-Z-A3538-1011
|Resolution:
|11076x3788
|Size:
|13.46 MB
|Location:
|WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Air Guard's 106th Rescue Wing conducts mid-ocean medical supply drop
Air National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT