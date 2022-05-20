Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop

    106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    New York Air National Guard Airmen of the 106th Rescue Wing prepare to launch HC-130J Combat King search and reascue aircraft call sign Air Force Rescue 85879 on a mission to drop medical supplies to a sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean, from Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York on May 20, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. William Hall)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Air Guard's 106th Rescue Wing conducts mid-ocean medical supply drop

