106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop

Loadmasters assigned to the 106th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard prepare to toss medical supplies out of an HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft to the crew of a sailboat 1,200 miles east of Long Island in the Atlantic Ocean on May 20, 2022 in this video capture image. The wing was tasked drop medical supplies to the crew of the Namah in order to treat a crewmember with serious burns . ( U.S. Air National Guard photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Farrell)

