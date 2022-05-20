Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop [Image 2 of 3]

    106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Farrell 

    New York National Guard

    Loadmasters assigned to the 106th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard prepare to toss medical supplies out of an HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft to the crew of a sailboat 1,200 miles east of Long Island in the Atlantic Ocean on May 20, 2022 in this video capture image. The wing was tasked drop medical supplies to the crew of the Namah in order to treat a crewmember with serious burns . ( U.S. Air National Guard photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Farrell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 13:16
    Photo ID: 7240323
    VIRIN: 220520-Z-RA501-1034
    Resolution: 2337x1284
    Size: 341.04 KB
    Location: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Daniel Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop
    106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop
    106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Air Guard's 106th Rescue Wing conducts mid-ocean medical supply drop

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    medical
    drop
    Atlantic Ocean
    106th Rescue Wing
    NYNG
    106th RW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT