    106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop [Image 1 of 3]

    106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    A member of the crew of the sailboat Namah heads out in a small boat to pick up medical supplies dropped to the crew by an HC-130J Combat King search and rescue plane manned by members of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing on May 20, 2022. The one of the crew on the 32-foot-long sailboat had been burned and needed medical supplies and the 106th was tas ked with making the delivery. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt William Hall )

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 13:16
    Photo ID: 7240322
    VIRIN: 220520-Z-A3538-1010
    Resolution: 1333x724
    Size: 180.37 KB
    Location: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US 
    This work, 106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

