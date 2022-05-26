A member of the crew of the sailboat Namah heads out in a small boat to pick up medical supplies dropped to the crew by an HC-130J Combat King search and rescue plane manned by members of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing on May 20, 2022. The one of the crew on the 32-foot-long sailboat had been burned and needed medical supplies and the 106th was tas ked with making the delivery. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt William Hall )

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 13:16 Photo ID: 7240322 VIRIN: 220520-Z-A3538-1010 Resolution: 1333x724 Size: 180.37 KB Location: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.