106th Rescue Wing conducts medical supply drop

A member of the crew of the sailboat Namah heads out in a small boat to pick up medical supplies dropped to the crew by an HC-130J Combat King search and rescue plane manned by members of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing on May 20, 2022. The one of the crew on the 32-foot-long sailboat had been burned and needed medical supplies and the 106th was tas ked with making the delivery. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt William Hall )
05.26.2022
05.26.2022
|7240322
|220520-Z-A3538-1010
|1333x724
|180.37 KB
|WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US
|0
|0
NY Air Guard's 106th Rescue Wing conducts mid-ocean medical supply drop
