220525-N-MJ716-1175 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2022) The commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego, Capt. Ted Carlson (far right), and Navy Exchange Service Command leadership and staff cut the ribbon at the Mariner’s Park Gas Station & Minimart grand opening celebration. On May 25, 2022 Naval Base San Diego and Navy Exchange Service Command hosted a celebration for the grand opening of the Mariner’s Park Gas Station and Mini Mart. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 17:29 Photo ID: 7238205 VIRIN: 220525-N-MJ716-1175 Resolution: 3472x2311 Size: 0 B Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mariner's Park Gas Station and Mini Mart Holds Grand Opening Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.