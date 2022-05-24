Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mariner's Park Gas Station and Mini Mart Holds Grand Opening Celebration [Image 4 of 4]

    Mariner's Park Gas Station and Mini Mart Holds Grand Opening Celebration

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Haist 

    Naval Base San Diego

    220525-N-MJ716-1175 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2022) The commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego, Capt. Ted Carlson (far right), and Navy Exchange Service Command leadership and staff cut the ribbon at the Mariner’s Park Gas Station & Minimart grand opening celebration. On May 25, 2022 Naval Base San Diego and Navy Exchange Service Command hosted a celebration for the grand opening of the Mariner’s Park Gas Station and Mini Mart. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 17:29
    Photo ID: 7238205
    VIRIN: 220525-N-MJ716-1175
    Resolution: 3472x2311
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mariner's Park Gas Station and Mini Mart Holds Grand Opening Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mariner's Park Gas Station and Mini Mart Holds Grand Opening Celebration
    Mariner's Park Gas Station and Mini Mart Holds Grand Opening Celebration
    Mariner's Park Gas Station and Mini Mart Holds Grand Opening Celebration
    Mariner's Park Gas Station and Mini Mart Holds Grand Opening Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Base San Diego, Navy Exchange Service Command, Navy Region Southwest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT