Mariner's Park Gas Station and Mini Mart Holds Grand Opening Celebration

220525-N-MJ716-1062 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2022) The commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego, Capt. Ted Carlson, addresses the crowd in attendance at the grand opening celebration of Mariner’s Park Gas Station and Mini Mart. On May 25, 2022 Naval Base San Diego and Navy Exchange Service Command hosted a celebration for the grand opening of the Mariner’s Park Gas Station and Mini Mart. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

