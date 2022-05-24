220525-N-MJ716-1062 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2022) The commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego, Capt. Ted Carlson, addresses the crowd in attendance at the grand opening celebration of Mariner’s Park Gas Station and Mini Mart. On May 25, 2022 Naval Base San Diego and Navy Exchange Service Command hosted a celebration for the grand opening of the Mariner’s Park Gas Station and Mini Mart. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 17:30
|Photo ID:
|7238171
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-MJ716-1062
|Resolution:
|4067x2707
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mariner's Park Gas Station and Mini Mart Holds Grand Opening Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
