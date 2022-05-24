Mariner's Park Gas Station and Mini Mart Holds Grand Opening Celebration

220525-N-MJ716-1116 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2022) Robert J. Bianchi, the chief executive officer for Navy Exchange Service Command, addresses the crowd in attendance at the grand opening celebration of Mariner’s Park Gas Station and Mini Mart. On May 25, 2022 Naval Base San Diego and Navy Exchange Service Command hosted a celebration for the grand opening of the Mariner’s Park Gas Station and Mini Mart. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

