    Coast Guard sets historic Francis Scott Key Memorial Buoy in Patapsco River [Image 6 of 6]

    Coast Guard sets historic Francis Scott Key Memorial Buoy in Patapsco River

    BALTIMORE, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    James Horn, a park guide at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, gives a speech about the historic Francis Scott Key Memorial Buoy on Patapsco River May 25, 2022. The specially designed star-spangled buoy, which is set at the beginning of each summer, marks the approximate location where Francis Scott Key witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814 and was inspired to write lyrics that would later become the U.S. national anthem. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 14:28
    Photo ID: 7237623
    VIRIN: 220525-G-ZP826-222
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard sets historic Francis Scott Key Memorial Buoy in Patapsco River [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

