Coast Guard sets historic Francis Scott Key Memorial Buoy in Patapsco River

The Coast Guard Cutter William Tate’s crew welcomes Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath, the commander of the fifth Coast Guard District, aboard the William Tate May 25, 2022. Gilreath attended the setting of the historic Francis Scott Key Memorial Buoy in the Patapsco River. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

