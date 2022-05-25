Coast Guard sets historic Francis Scott Key Memorial Buoy in Patapsco River

The Coast Guard Cutter William Tate’s crew sets the historic Francis Scott Key Memorial Buoy in the Patapsco River May 25, 2022, near the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The specially designed star-spangled buoy, which is set at the beginning of each summer, marks the approximate location where Francis Scott Key witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814 and was inspired to write lyrics that would later become the U.S. national anthem. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

