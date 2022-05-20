804th Test Group, four squadrons activate at Arnold AFB

Col. Jeffrey Geraghty, left, commander, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, and the leaders of the newly-activated 804th Test Group (804 TG), the 716th Test Squadron (716 TS), 717th Test Squadron (717 TS), 718th Test Squadron (718 TS) and 804th Test Support Squadron (804 TSS) sing the Air Force song during a ceremony at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., May 20, 2022. From second from left, also pictured are Col. Lincoln Bonner, commander, 804 TG; Lt. Col. John McShane, commander, 716 TS; Lt. Col. Lane Haubelt, commander, 717 TS; Lt. Col. Dayvid Prahl, 718 TS; and Josh Meeks, director, 804 TSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

