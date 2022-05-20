Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    804th Test Group, four squadrons activate at Arnold AFB [Image 5 of 5]

    804th Test Group, four squadrons activate at Arnold AFB

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Col. Jeffrey Geraghty, left, commander, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, and the leaders of the newly-activated 804th Test Group (804 TG), the 716th Test Squadron (716 TS), 717th Test Squadron (717 TS), 718th Test Squadron (718 TS) and 804th Test Support Squadron (804 TSS) sing the Air Force song during a ceremony at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., May 20, 2022. From second from left, also pictured are Col. Lincoln Bonner, commander, 804 TG; Lt. Col. John McShane, commander, 716 TS; Lt. Col. Lane Haubelt, commander, 717 TS; Lt. Col. Dayvid Prahl, 718 TS; and Josh Meeks, director, 804 TSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 12:41
    Photo ID: 7237320
    VIRIN: 220520-F-KN521-0319
    Resolution: 3463x4329
    Size: 12.1 MB
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 804th Test Group, four squadrons activate at Arnold AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    804th Test Group, four squadrons activate at Arnold AFB
    804th Test Group, four squadrons activate at Arnold AFB
    804th Test Group, four squadrons activate at Arnold AFB
    804th Test Group, four squadrons activate at Arnold AFB
    804th Test Group, four squadrons activate at Arnold AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AEDC stands up 804th Test Group with ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Activation Ceremony
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
    804th Test Group (804 TG)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT