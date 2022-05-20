Col. Lincoln Bonner, left, commander, 804th Test Group, passes the guidon of the newly-activated 804th Test Support Squadron (804 TSS) to Josh Meeks as Meeks assumes leadership of the 804 TSS during an activation ceremony May 20, 2022, at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn. The 804 TSS was previously designated the Test Systems Branch and was led by Meeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 12:31 Photo ID: 7237319 VIRIN: 220520-F-KN521-0272 Resolution: 3463x4329 Size: 11.98 MB Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 804th Test Group, four squadrons activate at Arnold AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.