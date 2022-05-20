Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Pinning [Image 13 of 15]

    Chief Pinning

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Boatswain’s mate (Fuels) Anthony Leo, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), salutes during the fiscal year 2022 chief petty officer pinning ceremony, at the David Adams Memorial Chapel, onboard Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 20, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar)

