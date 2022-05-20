U.S. Navy Chief Operation Specialist Vincent Raschka, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), is pinned as a senior chief petty officer during the fiscal year 22 chief petty officer pinning ceremony, at the David Adams Memorial Chapel, onboard Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, May 20, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling Complex Overhaul as part of the duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Cass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 11:19 Photo ID: 7237089 VIRIN: 220520-N-ET093-0103 Resolution: 2046x1364 Size: 914.12 KB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pinning ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.