    Pinning ceremony [Image 6 of 15]

    Pinning ceremony

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Seaman Curtis Burdick 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Senior Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Devin Thompson, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), is pinned as a master chief petty officer during the fiscal year 22 chief petty officer pinning ceremony, at the David Adams Memorial Chapel, onboard Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, May 20, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling Complex Overhaul as part of the duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Cass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 11:19
    Photo ID: 7237085
    VIRIN: 220520-N-ET093-0049
    Resolution: 1981x1321
    Size: 753.02 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pinning ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

