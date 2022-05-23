Diego Garcia Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony

220523-N-EJ241-1009



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 23, 2022) – Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Brandon Sischo, assigned to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives his senior chief petty officer collar devices during a pinning ceremony. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, strong leadership ability, and most importantly, they bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

Date Taken: 05.23.2022 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO