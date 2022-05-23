220523-N-EJ241-1010
DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 23, 2022) – Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Donisha Brown, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, receives her senior chief petty officer collar devices during a pinning ceremony. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, strong leadership ability, and most importantly, they bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 08:13
|Photo ID:
|7236608
|VIRIN:
|220523-N-EJ241-1010
|Resolution:
|4682x2639
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Hometown:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diego Garcia Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
