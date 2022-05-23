220523-N-EJ241-1010



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 23, 2022) – Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Donisha Brown, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, receives her senior chief petty officer collar devices during a pinning ceremony. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, strong leadership ability, and most importantly, they bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 08:13 Photo ID: 7236608 VIRIN: 220523-N-EJ241-1010 Resolution: 4682x2639 Size: 1.86 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diego Garcia Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.