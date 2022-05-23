Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Diego Garcia Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220523-N-EJ241-1012

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 23, 2022) – Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Donisha Brown, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, receives her senior chief petty officer combination cap during a pinning ceremony. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, strong leadership ability, and most importantly, they bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    This work, Diego Garcia Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

