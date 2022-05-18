39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week

Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, participate in a home-run derby during the National Police Week sports day at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. In honor of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, the 39th SFS, with support from units around base, organized several military ceremonies in addition to athletic and social events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

