Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week [Image 1 of 5]

    39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week

    1, TURKEY

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Ramirez, a military working dog handler assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, and military working dog Ccura perform a MWD demonstration during National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. In honor of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, the 39th SFS, with support from units around base, organized several military ceremonies in addition to athletic and social events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 06:49
    Photo ID: 7236577
    VIRIN: 220518-F-DS607-2386
    Resolution: 5655x3679
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week
    39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week
    39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week
    39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week
    39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Security Forces
    Police Week
    39th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT