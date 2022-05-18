39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Ramirez, a military working dog handler assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, and military working dog Ccura perform a MWD demonstration during National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. In honor of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, the 39th SFS, with support from units around base, organized several military ceremonies in addition to athletic and social events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

