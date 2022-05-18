Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week [Image 5 of 5]

    39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week

    1, TURKEY

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Noble, 39th Security Forces Squadron unit training manager, participates in a home-run derby during the National Police Week sports day at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    Turkey
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Security Forces
    Police Week
    39th Air Base Wing

