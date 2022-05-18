U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Noble, 39th Security Forces Squadron unit training manager, participates in a home-run derby during the National Police Week sports day at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 06:49 Photo ID: 7236581 VIRIN: 220518-F-DS607-2793 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.61 MB Location: 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th SFS and 39th ABW commemorates Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.