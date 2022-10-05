PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) – Capt. Charles Maynard of the Royal Navy serves as deputy mission commander for Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22). The PP22 team, which includes representatives from the U.S. Navy and international partners and allies, is currently underway aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 06:57 Photo ID: 7236570 VIRIN: 220510-N-HI500-1041 Resolution: 4760x2943 Size: 1.89 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Navy Officer Serves as Deputy Commander of Pacific Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.