Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Navy Officer Serves as Deputy Commander of Pacific Partnership [Image 2 of 2]

    Royal Navy Officer Serves as Deputy Commander of Pacific Partnership

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) – Capt. Charles Maynard of the Royal Navy serves as deputy mission commander for Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22). The PP22 team, which includes representatives from the U.S. Navy and international partners and allies, is currently underway aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 06:57
    Photo ID: 7236570
    VIRIN: 220510-N-HI500-1041
    Resolution: 4760x2943
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Navy Officer Serves as Deputy Commander of Pacific Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Royal Navy Officer Supports Pacific Partnership
    Royal Navy Officer Serves as Deputy Commander of Pacific Partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Pacific Ocean
    partnership
    deployment
    USNS Mercy
    PP22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT