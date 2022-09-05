Royal Navy Officer Supports Pacific Partnership

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2022) – Lt. Lesley Hailey, a medical services officer in the Royal Navy, is currently underway aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drace Wilson)

