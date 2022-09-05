PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2022) – Lt. Lesley Hailey, a medical services officer in the Royal Navy, is currently underway aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drace Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 06:57
|Photo ID:
|7236569
|VIRIN:
|220509-N-NC885-1004
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Royal Navy Officer Supports Pacific Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT