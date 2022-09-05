Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Navy Officer Supports Pacific Partnership [Image 1 of 2]

    Royal Navy Officer Supports Pacific Partnership

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drace Wilson 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2022) – Lt. Lesley Hailey, a medical services officer in the Royal Navy, is currently underway aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drace Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022
    Photo ID: 7236569
    VIRIN: 220509-N-NC885-1004
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Navy Officer Supports Pacific Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Navy Officer Supports Pacific Partnership
    Royal Navy Officer Serves as Deputy Commander of Pacific Partnership

    "Pacific Partnership
    PP22"

