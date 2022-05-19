Gen. Stephen Townsend’s final stop on the trip was to Rwanda, where he and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Rwanda Deb MacLean met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Townsend expressed appreciation for Rwanda’s long-standing partnership with the United States, to include the long-standing cooperation with the state partnership program between Rwanda and the Nebraska National Guard, as a demonstration of Rwanda’s vision for a stable, security and prosperous Africa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 03:58 Photo ID: 7236480 VIRIN: 221119-A-ZZ999-0001 Resolution: 4096x2758 Size: 1.04 MB Location: RW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Townsend visits East Africa and Angola to advance mutual security interests [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.