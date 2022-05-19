Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Townsend visits East Africa and Angola to advance mutual security interests [Image 2 of 2]

    RWANDA

    05.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Africa Command

    Gen. Stephen Townsend’s final stop on the trip was to Rwanda, where he and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Rwanda Deb MacLean met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Townsend expressed appreciation for Rwanda’s long-standing partnership with the United States, to include the long-standing cooperation with the state partnership program between Rwanda and the Nebraska National Guard, as a demonstration of Rwanda’s vision for a stable, security and prosperous Africa.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Somalia
    U.S. Africa Command
    Rwanda
    Kenya
    Gen. Stephen Townsend

