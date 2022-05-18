Gen. Townsend visits East Africa and Angola to advance mutual security interests

In Kenya, Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Kenya Eric W. Kneedler met with Kenyan President Uruhu Kenyatta to discuss mutual security concerns and to express appreciation to Kenya for its continued leadership and collaboration on regional security. Townsend and Kneedler also participated in a pass and review at the Kenyan Defense Force Headquarters.

