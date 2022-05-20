Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Reynolds, 39th Security Force Squadron weapons and tactics section chief, loads a magazine during a shooting competition in commemoration of National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 03:06 Photo ID: 7236439 VIRIN: 220520-F-DR389-1113 Resolution: 3000x2002 Size: 4.06 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th SFS commerates Police Week [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.