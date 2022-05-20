Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th SFS commerates Police Week [Image 4 of 4]

    39th SFS commerates Police Week

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing load magazines during a shooting competition in commemoration of National Police Week at the shooting range at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. In honor of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, the 39th SFS, with support from units around base, organized several military ceremonies in addition to athletic and social events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

