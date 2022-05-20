Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th SFS commemorates Police Week [Image 1 of 4]

    39th SFS commemorates Police Week

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Empty bullet casings lay on the floor of the range during a shooting competition in commemoration of National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 03:06
    Photo ID: 7236438
    VIRIN: 220520-F-DR389-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    Security Forces
    Police Week
    39th Air Base Wing

