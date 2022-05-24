LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines support DSCA Exercise at Cabrillo Beach

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Javier Acfalle, left, the communications chief, and Gunnery Sgt. Cesar Esparza, the logistics chief, both assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Task Force Los Angeles, speak to children about the Marine Corps role during a Defense Support to Civil Authorities exercise at Cabrillo Beach, California, in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2022. The DSCA exercise strengthens relationships between Department of Defense and Civil Authorities in the event support is needed for real-world natural disaster and emergency relief scenarios. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

