Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines support DSCA Exercise at Cabrillo Beach [Image 6 of 7]

    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines support DSCA Exercise at Cabrillo Beach

    CABRILLO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, speaks at a press conference before military and civilian leaders during a Defense Support to Civilian Authorities exercise at Cabrillo Beach, California, in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2022. The DSCA exercise strengthens relationships between Department of Defense and Civil Authorities in the event support is needed for real-world natural disaster and emergency relief scenarios. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 01:47
    Photo ID: 7236288
    VIRIN: 220524-M-HB658-1157
    Resolution: 5304x7426
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: CABRILLO BEACH, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines support DSCA Exercise at Cabrillo Beach [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines support DSCA Exercise at Cabrillo Beach
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines support DSCA Exercise at Cabrillo Beach
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines support DSCA Exercise at Cabrillo Beach
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines support DSCA Exercise at Cabrillo Beach
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines support DSCA Exercise at Cabrillo Beach
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines support DSCA Exercise at Cabrillo Beach
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines support DSCA Exercise at Cabrillo Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    DSCA
    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LA Fleet Week
    Fleet Week 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT