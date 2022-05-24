Sgt. Enrique Ramos a squad member assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division engages targets with his M4 at the Grandstaff range during the Best Squad Competition on May 24, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The range was named in honor of Sgt. 1st Class Bruce Grandstaff, a Medal of Honor recipient. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Brock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 21:00 Photo ID: 7235909 VIRIN: 220524-A-XP230-706 Resolution: 2344x1378 Size: 2.45 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Squad Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Tyler Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.