    Best Squad Day 2 [Image 6 of 7]

    Best Squad Day 2

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Brock 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division walk up a hill on their way to the Grandstaff Offensive Event, a live-fire range, during Ivy Week’s Best Squad Competition on May 24, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Sgt. 1st Class Bruce Grandstaff’s platoon was advancing through intermittent enemy contact when it was struck by heavy small arms and automatic weapons fire from 3 sides surrounded by nearly 700 enemy forces. He raced 30 meters through the intense fire to aid them. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Brock)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 21:03
    Photo ID: 7235908
    VIRIN: 220524-A-XP230-702
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Tyler Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Ivy Week
    Mountain Post Ready

