Best Squad Day 2

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division walk up a hill on their way to the Grandstaff Offensive Event, a live-fire range, during Ivy Week’s Best Squad Competition on May 24, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Sgt. 1st Class Bruce Grandstaff’s platoon was advancing through intermittent enemy contact when it was struck by heavy small arms and automatic weapons fire from 3 sides surrounded by nearly 700 enemy forces. He raced 30 meters through the intense fire to aid them. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Brock)

