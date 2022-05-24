Staff Sgt. William Warren, a squad leader assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division engages a target with his M4 during the Grandstaff Offensive Event on May 24, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Warren and his squad along with many other squads were participating in the Best Squad Competition during the 4th Infantry Division’s Ivy Week. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Brock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 21:08 Photo ID: 7235907 VIRIN: 220524-A-XP230-701 Resolution: 3256x2528 Size: 6.4 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Squad Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Tyler Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.