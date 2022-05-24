Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Day 2 [Image 5 of 7]

    Best Squad Day 2

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Brock 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. William Warren, a squad leader assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division engages a target with his M4 during the Grandstaff Offensive Event on May 24, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Warren and his squad along with many other squads were participating in the Best Squad Competition during the 4th Infantry Division’s Ivy Week. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Brock)

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Ivy Week
    Mountain Post Ready

