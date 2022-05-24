Firefighter Driver/Operator Training

Army Reserve Spc. Cameron Singletary, firefighter, 463rd Firefighter Engineer Detachment, discusses how to maneuver the turret nozzle on a firefighting vehicle during training at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 24, 2022. The training will help prepare these Army Reserve Soldiers to operate in any situation they may find themselves when attacking a fire or other emergency situation.

Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US