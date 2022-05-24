Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighter Driver/Operator Training [Image 7 of 8]

    Firefighter Driver/Operator Training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Army Reserve firefighters react to water blowing back on them during driver/operator training for the tactical firefighting truck at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 24, 2022. The training will help prepare these Army Reserve Soldiers to operate in any situation they may find themselves when attacking a fire or other emergency situation.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 16:11
    Photo ID: 7232411
    VIRIN: 220524-A-SX453-1083
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighter Driver/Operator Training [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Firefighter
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    88th Readiness Division

