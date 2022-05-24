Army Reserve firefighters react to water blowing back on them during driver/operator training for the tactical firefighting truck at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 24, 2022. The training will help prepare these Army Reserve Soldiers to operate in any situation they may find themselves when attacking a fire or other emergency situation.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 16:11
|Photo ID:
|7232411
|VIRIN:
|220524-A-SX453-1083
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighter Driver/Operator Training [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Firefighters Add Skills to Toolbelts
