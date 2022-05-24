Army Reserve firefighters from across the nation converged on Fort McCoy, Wis., for 10 days of driver/operator training to learn how to properly utilize tactical firefighting trucks. The training will help prepare these Army Reserve Soldiers to operate in any situation they may find themselves when attacking a fire or other emergency situation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 16:11 Photo ID: 7232410 VIRIN: 220524-A-SX453-1090 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.76 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Firefighter Driver/Operator Training [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.