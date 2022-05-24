Firefighter Driver/Operator Training

Army Reserve firefighters from across the nation converged on Fort McCoy, Wis., for 10 days of driver/operator training to learn how to properly utilize tactical firefighting trucks. The training will help prepare these Army Reserve Soldiers to operate in any situation they may find themselves when attacking a fire or other emergency situation.
Army Reserve Firefighters Add Skills to Toolbelts
