U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sawyer McIntyre, 88th Security Forces Squadron, gives a tour of the shooting range to Leadership Wright-Patt students, May 3, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Students toured the SFS facilities and watched a demonstration of a military working dog and its handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 15:56
|Photo ID:
|7232416
|VIRIN:
|220503-F-WD117-1175
|Resolution:
|3000x1727
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Students partake in medical simulations, tour base facilities [Image 4 of 4], by Jaima Fogg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT