Students partake in medical simulations, tour base facilities

U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sawyer McIntyre, 88th Security Forces Squadron, gives a tour of the shooting range to Leadership Wright-Patt students, May 3, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Students toured the SFS facilities and watched a demonstration of a military working dog and its handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

