    Students partake in medical simulations, tour base facilities [Image 2 of 4]

    Students partake in medical simulations, tour base facilities

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Jaima Fogg 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Fassio, a Leadership Wright-Patt student, applies a tourniquet to his arm during a demonstration by the 88th Medical Group, May 3, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Leadership Wright-Patt students received medical readiness and simulation demonstrations by the 88th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

