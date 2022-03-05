U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Fassio, a Leadership Wright-Patt student, applies a tourniquet to his arm during a demonstration by the 88th Medical Group, May 3, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Leadership Wright-Patt students received medical readiness and simulation demonstrations by the 88th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 15:56 Photo ID: 7232412 VIRIN: 220503-F-WD117-1040 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 2.13 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students partake in medical simulations, tour base facilities [Image 4 of 4], by Jaima Fogg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.