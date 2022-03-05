U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Fromme, 88th Medical Group, gives a demonstration of the combat application tourniquet to a group of Leadership Wright-Patt students, May 3, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Students received medical readiness and simulation demonstrations by the 88th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 15:56 Photo ID: 7232427 VIRIN: 220503-F-WD117-1148 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 2 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students partake in medical simulations, tour base facilities [Image 4 of 4], by Jaima Fogg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.