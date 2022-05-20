U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), extract a notional casualty from a simulated crashed helicopter during Scarlet Response 2022 at Guardian Centers of Georgia, Georgia, May 20, 2022. CBIRF Marines are trained in technical rescue for vehicle extrication, trench rescue, collapsed structure and confined space rescue. Scarlet Response 2022 is designed to physically and mentally test CBIRF personnel and the unit’s joint partners, the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company, in a simulated joint disaster response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 14:21 Photo ID: 7231482 VIRIN: 220520-M-MA011-3471 Resolution: 6411x4274 Size: 4.04 MB Location: PERRY, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBIRF deploys Incident Response Force for Scarlet Response 2022 [Image 65 of 65], by Sgt Kealiiholokaikeikio De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.