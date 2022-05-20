A U.S. Marine with Alpha Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), assesses a notional casualty in a simulated nuclear detonation training area during Scarlet Response 2022 at Guardian Centers of Georgia, Georgia, May 19, 2022. CBIRFs initial response forces will deploy a primary assessment team to gather intelligence for follow-on search and rescue operations in the event of a nuclear detonation. Scarlet Response 2022 is designed to physically and mentally test CBIRF personnel and the unit’s joint partners, the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company, in a simulated joint disaster response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 14:21
|Photo ID:
|7231481
|VIRIN:
|220520-M-MA011-3427
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|PERRY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBIRF deploys Incident Response Force for Scarlet Response 2022 [Image 65 of 65], by Sgt Kealiiholokaikeikio De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
