CBIRF deploys Incident Response Force for Scarlet Response 2022

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), conduct proper decontamination procedures after extracting notional casualties from a simulated nuclear detonation training area during Scarlet Response 2022 at Guardian Centers of Georgia, Georgia, May 19, 2022. CBIRF Marines will bring casualties to decontamination tents, decontaminate and move them into a clean area for advanced medical care. Scarlet Response 2022 is designed to physically and mentally test CBIRF personnel and the unit’s joint partners, the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company, in a simulated joint disaster response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

