    Our Yard History: Wet Slip #1 [Image 5 of 5]

    Our Yard History: Wet Slip #1

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Looking East at Completion of Wet Slip #1.
    Image Credit: (circa 1907 divided back postcard courtesy of the Marcus W. Robbins collection.)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 08:16
    Photo ID: 7230165
    VIRIN: 220524-N-N2259-507
    Resolution: 710x457
    Size: 155.77 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    History
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Our Yard

